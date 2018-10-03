Mumbai: Man killed by three at Ulhasnagar’s Golmaidan

Ulhasnagar: A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by three men over old rivalry on Tuesday afternoon, near Golmaidan ground at Ulhasnagar. The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kamborde (25) and Sonu Ujjewal (25), while third accused Rupesh is absconding.

A case was registered against them for murder under the Indian Penal Code (section 302) at Ulhasnagar police station. The victim was identified as Raju Londhe, who resided at Valmiki nagar in Ulhasnagar and was a labourer. While the deceased was returning home on Tuesday afternoon nearby Golmaidan ground the prime accused Kamborde along with two of his friends stopped him. They got into an heated argument over an old issue which soon turned violent, leaving Londhe in a pool of blood. Police said they are investigating the matter.

According to Suresh Ahir police inspector Ulhasnagar police station, “They started assaulting the victim after an altercation which led to this scuffle. When the victim began walking towards his house, they took a paver block from a pile nearby and attacked the victim hitting him on his head.”

After the attack, the accused immediately fled from spot and the victim was left in a pool of blood. The police rushed to the spot after a passerby called the police. The police took Lodhe’s body to the central hospital for a post-mortem. After the post-mortem, his body handed was over to Londhe’s family for the final rites, the police informed.