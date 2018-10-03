Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Mumbai / Mumbai: Man killed by three at Ulhasnagar’s Golmaidan

Mumbai: Man killed by three at Ulhasnagar’s Golmaidan

— By Narendra Gupta | Oct 03, 2018 08:58 am
FOLLOW US:

mumbai, murder, ulhasnagar, golmaidan, rivalry,

Ulhasnagar: A 45-year-old man was allegedly killed by three men over old rivalry on Tuesday afternoon, near Golmaidan ground at Ulhasnagar. The arrested accused have been identified as Rahul Kamborde (25) and Sonu Ujjewal (25), while third accused Rupesh is absconding.

A case was registered against them for murder under the Indian Penal Code (section 302) at Ulhasnagar police station. The victim was identified as Raju Londhe, who resided at Valmiki nagar in Ulhasnagar and was a labourer. While the deceased was returning home on Tuesday afternoon nearby Golmaidan ground the prime accused Kamborde along with two of his friends stopped him.  They got into an heated argument over an old issue which soon turned violent, leaving Londhe in a pool of blood. Police said they are investigating the matter.

According to Suresh Ahir police inspector Ulhasnagar police station, “They started assaulting the victim after an altercation which led to this scuffle. When the victim began walking towards his house, they took a paver block from a pile nearby and attacked the victim hitting him on his head.”


After the attack, the accused immediately fled from spot and the victim was left in a pool of blood. The police rushed to the spot after a passerby called the police. The police took Lodhe’s body to the central hospital for a post-mortem. After the post-mortem, his body handed was over to Londhe’s family for the final rites, the police informed.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Trigger-happy cops

    The cold-blooded killing of an Apple India executive by a UP Police constable in Lucknow on Friday night yet again…

  • IL&FS: Welcome rescue

    It is a redux of Satyam Computers, albeit on a much bigger scale. The sacking of the board of Infrastructure…

  • An experiment in coming to terms with truth

    Mahatma Gandhi, Mahatma Gandhi's PA, Bapu, Hey Ram, Hey Ram controversy, Venkita Kalyanam, Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's death anniversaryAs expressive of his faults and follies as of his vigour and virtues, Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography — read, discussed, debated,…

  • Criminal netas: Still a menace

    Even though it is widely believed that the Supreme Court should have intervened in tackling the vicious political-criminal nexus, it…

  • The winds of detente could blow amongst us

    borders, poem, india, pakistan, indo-pakistan border, love, friendship, peace of mind, weekend, weekend readsPassing through his honeymoon period in power when the Pakistan army establishment is relieved that it does not have to…