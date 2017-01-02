Istanbul nightclub attack: Bandra builder Abis Rizvi among victims

Mumbai : One Mumbaikar died in the Turkey terrorist attack. Akhtar Hassan Rizvi, former Rajya Sabha MP and noted builder, lost his son Abis in the deadly attack in Reina Nightclub in Istanbul on Sunday.

Abis (45), the CEO of Rizvi builders and a film-maker was among the 39 who were gunned down as they were ushering in the New Year.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj confirmed Abis’ death in the attack. Swaraj said on Twitter, “I have bad news from Turkey. We have lost two Indian nationals in the Istanbul attack. Indian Ambassador is on way to Istanbul. The victims are Mr. Abis Rizvi son of former Rajya Sabha MP and Ms. Khushi Shah from Gujarat.”

“I have just spoken to Mr. Akhtar Hassan Rizvi father of Abis Rizvi. He and Mrs Rizvi also want to go to Istanbul. We are organising their Visa. I have also spoken to Shri Ashok Shah, father of Ms. Khushi Shah and conveyed our condolences. I have asked Rahul Kulshreshth Indian Ambassador in Turkey to receive families at the airport and make all arrangements,” Swaraj added in her tweets.