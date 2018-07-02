Delhi mass suicide: Possible tantric angle in shocking incident gives new twist to case

The mass suicide that took place in Delhi’s Burari shocked the entire nation. While there are still speculations about the death of 11 members Bhatia family as there is no clarity yet whether it was a mass suicide or a suicide-cum-murder. The Police has now completed the post-mortem of 6 bodies. Police sources told ANI, that ‘ligature hanging’ as the reason behind death and that no signs of struggle were found. The family members had donated their eyes.

A Psychiatrist S Tandon, told ANI, “It appears that the family was involved in occult practices to attain salvation and probably there was a ‘tantric’ behind this. The eldest member of the family might have been influenced and so all the others followed.” Even during investigation police had found handwritten notes that were found shows that the family would often conduct some sort of ritualistic\mystical practices.

In the meanwhile, one of the family friend Navneet Batra told ANI that, the first thing we did was to donate their eyes that could provide eyesight to 22 people, considering the family was religious and always wanted to help others. We gave approval letter yesterday.

A team of forensic experts has found that the mouths of all the 11 members were taped so that would not make a sound, should any of them wake up. Another note that said, “The human body is temporary and one can overcome fear by covering eyes and mouth,” also suggests a Tantrik angle to the deaths. The deceased Bhatia family ran a grocery shop and plywood business close to their residence. They had been living in the area for the last two decades.

While the family resided on the first floor of the building, the ground floor housed their shop. According to a source, the house was undergoing renovation. Recently, the family had sold their store and a hefty amount of cash was kept in the house. Considering this, the incident could be a case of murder.