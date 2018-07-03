‘Sanju’: Rajkumar Hirani finally opens up on Sanju’s online leak; read post

Rajkumar Hirani took his Facebook thanking everyone for all the love and support they have shown towards the Facebook link of his latest release, Sanju. Sanju which is garnering humongous response from all quarters with its record-shattering run at the box office. Rajkumar Hirani who is known for his excellent body of work has added another feature to his cap with the phenomenal opening of Sanju.

The director shared a note which says, “To all of you, who alerted us about the leaked copy of our film on Facebook. We discovered that some camera copy of our film Sanju was leaked on Facebook. While this was shocking, it was heartening to see that thousands of you refused to watch the film illegally, Instead, you reached out and drew our attention to the problem. We could manage to get it deleted with help from Facebook”.

He further adds, “Have to say that you all are exceptional human beings. You have the empathy to understand the sweat, blood and tears that got into making a movie and you have the strength to awaken the conscience of others by requesting them not to view it. Your love for Cinema motivates us to keep going. My most heartfelt thanks for speaking up. Thank you! Rajkumar Hirani”.

After treating the audience with Bollywood classics like 3 Idiots and PK, Rajkumar Hirani has brings yet another film which has created a mark on the masses globally. Touted to be a miracle maker, Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju based on the colourful life journey of Sanju has gone ahead to create history at the box office.

The film has garnered immense love and appreciation from audience and critics alike a testimony of which is seen at the box office as Sanju has minted a whopping amount of 120.06 Cr within its first weekend. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju saw a Massive opening on Day 1 by minting 34.75 cr which is the biggest non-holiday opener of 2018. Sanju also marks to be the 2nd highest non-holiday opening of all times after Baahubali.

Rajkumar Hirani is well known to be a life changer in many ways. Rajkumar Hirani’s talent for emotional manipulation made viewers reflect on the need for empathy and humanity in modern medicine (Munnabhai M.B.B.S., 2003), a film which brought back Sanjay Dutt as an actor.

With Sanju’s worldwide release and a phenomenal opening has again proved to be a career-saving game for Ranbir Kapoor. While talking about the same, trade analyst Atul Mohan shares, “After resurrecting Sanjay Dutt’s career with Munna Bhai franchise, Miracle maker Rajkumar Hirani boosts Ranbir Kapoor’s filmography with Sanju, giving Ranbir the highest opener of his career”. Rajkumar Hirani has time and again treated the audience with films that have gone ahead to create a strong impact on the masses.