Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte starrer ‘Sacred Games’ to premiere on July 6

Mumbai: Netflix’s big-ticket India original series “Sacred Games”, starring Bollywood biggies Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte, will premiere on July 6. The much-awaited show, produced by Phantom Films, is based in and shot in India. It is based on the critically-acclaimed best-selling novel of the same name by author Vikram Chandra, read a statement.

The series is co-directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, both acclaimed names in Indian cinema. In an earlier interview to IANS, Motwane had said the show is like a “guinea pig” in the Indian market, and that there is pressure on them to “deliver a great show”.

“Sacred Games” focuses on Sartaj Singh, a seasoned and cynical Mumbai Police officer, summoned by an anonymous tip one morning by a voice which promises him an opportunity to capture the powerful Ganesh Gaitonde, criminal overlord of the G-Company.

As the stakes mount and Sartaj seeks knowledge of his prey, it becomes clear that the game the two players thought they were engaged in is in fact part of a much larger scenario, one that expands beyond their city.