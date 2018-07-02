Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta Engagement: 10 things that prove this was an engagement the common man can’t afford

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement bash has already marked history with its star studded bash at the 27-storey Ambani residence Antilia here in Mumbai. With attendees comprising of actors, politicians and sportsmen, this event made up for an event to remember. The Ambani clan being one of the richest families in the world were expected to have an occasion that would be heavy on a common man’s pocket, which is why it is not your ordinary party. From flash mobs to designer staples, here are ten takeaways from 2018’s biggest night so far that will raise your brows.

Bollywood Flash Mob

With a star-studded guest list, the attendees made sure to give the couple the best night of their life. From Ranbir Kapoor to Shah Rukh Khan, celebs and family members flocked on stage into a flash mob and took everyone off-guard. The stage was an epic amalgamation of the night as the participants performed on ‘Gal Mitthi Mitthi’ song from the movie ‘Aisha’.

Nita Ambani steals the limelight

Nita Ambani was the show-stealer as she twirled to popular Bollywood song “Shubhaarambh” from the film “Kai Po Che”. Her performances have been the talk of the town and why not, the Ambani Queen is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer.

Aryan Khan’s appearance

It isn’t an ordinary function if King Khan’s son makes his presence. Shah Rukh Khan would generally make an appearance with wife Gauri, but this time his lad Aryan Khan took the attention as he posed in a royal blue suit topped with his chiselled jawline. Hotness Alert!

Nick Jonas! Thanks to Priyanka Chopra

Who would have thought that the Jonas Brother would be a part of this magnificent night? Despite all the Bollywood line-up, the pop star showed up thanks to his alleged affair with desi girl Priyanka Chopra. Jonas was the plus one for PeeCee and we must say the two make a solid couple.

Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s silhouette

The designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla are an Ambani favourite. Be it Shloka, Nita or Isha, the women in the host family are loyal to their couture. The heavily embellished lehengas made up for the added sparkle to the night. The guests who also rocked their ensembles include Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shweta Nanda, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra.

The Bachchans

The Bachchan family are close to the Ambanis and never miss to be a part of their prestigious occasions. Apart from Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya, heads turned for the newest member to make an appearance. Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya Naveli Nanda looked stunning in her Indian avatar.

Salman Khan’s absence

The Race 3 actor is apparently on his Dabangg tour which has kept him busy as of now. His absence was felt and we’re pretty sure the family would have loved to have the actor amidst their special night.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s romance

Fans of the newest couple in Bollywood are tripping over this blossoming romance. Ranbir Kapoor arrived at the venue with mom Neetu and friend Ayan Mukherjee. Alia however, came in several hours later. The two made their appearance together at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding and will also be seen in their upcoming flick ‘Brahmastra’.

Politicians and Sportsmen

If you thought the event was memorable with B-Town celebs, we cannot miss out the well-known politicians and sportsmen who were present at the engagement party. Big names such as Sharad Powar, Uddhav Thackeray made a stop to Antilia. Also from the cricket world were Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and Harbhajan Singh with their respective families.

World’s best luxury food brands

According to Wedding Sutra, a French uber-luxurious food brand called Laduree served the guests at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s engagement. The menu was designed by Mumbai-based catering company Foodlink Banquets & Catering, which caters for events across the globe.