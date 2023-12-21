Mitchell Starc (₹24.75 Crore) To KL Rahul (₹17 Crore): Players With Highest Salaries In IPL 2024

Credits: Twitter

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc will be paid a whopping INR 20.75 crore by KKR in IPL 2024

Pat Cummins, the first player to breach 20 crore-mark in the IPL auction, will receive salary of INR 20.50 from Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024

The previous record-holder for the most expensive buy at IPL Auction, Sam Curran has been retained by Punjab Kings and will be paid 18.5 crore in IPL 2024

All-rounder Cameron Green was traded by Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bangalore and will earn INR 17.5 crore in IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul is currently the most expensive Indian player as he will receive a salary cap of INR 17 crore in IPL 2024

Former MI captain Rohit Sharma will earn 16 crore in IPL 2024

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been retained by Chennai Super Kings and will receive paycheck of INR 16 crore in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant is expected to make a comeback in IPL 2024 and will earn 16 crore from Delhi Capitals

West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell has been retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 16 crore.

Nicholas Pooran will continue to play for Lucknow Super Kings in the IPL 2024 and will receive paycheck of INR 16 crore