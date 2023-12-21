From Daryl Mitchell To Sameer Rizvi: Most Expensive Batters In IPL 2024 Auction

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | December 21, 2023
Daryl Mitchell emerged as the most expensive batter at IPL 2024 Auction, fetching for INR 14 crore by Chennai Super Kings. He had an incredible campaign at World Cup 2023
Credits: Twitter
CSK broke the bank to acquire services of UP batter Sameer Rizvi for 8.4 crore. He was the most expensive uncapped Indian player at IPL 2024 Auction
Credits: Twitter
After going unsold in first round, South African batter Rilee Rossouw found a buyer in Punjab Kings for INR 8 crore
Credits: Twitter
West Indies batter was one of the most in-demand players at the IPL 2024 Auction and Rajasthan Royals bought him for INR 7.4 crore
Credits: Twitter
Shahrukh Khan became the second most expensive Indian uncapped player at the auction as he was acquired for IR 7.4 crore by Gujarat Titans. Apart from batting, he is also a capable bowler
Credits: Instagram/Shahrukh Khan
The U-19 Indian batter from Jharkhand hogged the spotlight following Delhi Capitals' acquisition of his services for INR 7.2 crore ahead of IPL 2024
Credits: Twitter
Travis Head was another in-demand player at the auction following his exploits in World Cup 2023 and sold to SRH for INR 6.8 crore
Credits: Twitter
Shubham Dubey was one of the targeted players by franchises and was eventually sold to Rajasthan for INR 5.8 at the auction
Credits: Instagram/ Shubham Dubey
Thanks For Reading!