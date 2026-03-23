Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: Must-Watch These Films Of The Actress On OTT Platforms

Actress Kangana Ranaut is known for bold performances in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu. A National Award winner, she often voices strong opinions on social issues |

On the occasion of her 40th birthday on Monday, March 22, 2026, watch these films of Kangana Ranaut films on OTT platforms |

Tanu Weds Manu is a romantic comedy-drama film in which she plays the role of Tanuja Trivedi, a bold, carefree, and rebellious young woman from Kanpur who resists the idea of an arranged marriage. It is available on YouTube and Amazon Prime Video |

Emergency is a biographical film in which Kangana plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. It is available on Netflix |

Dhaakad is an action film in which she plays the role of a ruthless agent at the International Task Force (ITF). It is available on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video |

Simran is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of a divorcee who loses her savings in a gambling bout. It is available on Amazon Prime Video |

Fashion is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of Shonali Gujral, a successful model who experiences a downfall. It is available on Netflix |

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is a historical biographical film in which she plays the role of Rani Lakshmi Bai. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube |