Happy Birthday Rani Mukerji: Must-Watch Films Of The Actress On OTT Platforms

By: Sunanda Singh | March 21, 2026

Rani Mukerji is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actors, known for her powerful performances, expressive screen presence, and ability to portray emotionally complex characters across genres.

Black is a drama film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji. In the film, she plays Michelle, a deaf and blind woman navigating life with resilience. It is available on Netflix

Mardaani is an action-thriller film in which she portrays Shivani Shivaji Roy, a fearless crime branch officer. It is available on Netflix

Hichki is a comedy-drama film in which Rani Mukerji played the role of a teacher with Tourette syndrome in Hichki. It is available on Netflix

Hum Tum is a romantic comedy film which was released in theatres in 2004. In the film, the actress appears as Rhea, a modern, independent woman exploring love. It is available on Netflix

Released in 2005, Bunty Aur Babli is a crime/comedy film. Rani plays the role of a small-town dreamer turned con artist. It is available on Netflix

No One Killed Jessica follows the story of a reporter named Meera Gaity, who learns about the mystifying death of a bartender named Jessica. Determined to uncover the truth, Meera decides to investigate the case. You can watch it on Netflix

Thanks For Reading!

Happy Birthday Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Devdas To Heeramandi, Watch Some Of The Best Works Of...
Find out More