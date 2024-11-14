Guru Nanak Jayanti 2024: 7 Must-Visit Gurudwaras In Punjab During Gurupurab

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Devji. On the occasion of the auspicious festival, explore some of the famous gurdwaras in Punjab. | Canva

Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib also known as the Golden Temple, is the central pilgrimage site of the Sikhs. It is a must-visit place during the holy festival. | Canva

Gurdwara Sri Tarn Taran Sahib, which is also known as Gurdwara Sri Darbar Sahib, is located in the city of Tarn Taran Sahib. It was established by the fifth guru, Guru Arjan Devji. | Pinterest

Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib, located in Patiala, is an important pilgrimage site in Punjab. | Kushdeep Singh/ DHRUBOJYOTI AICH

The Gurudwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib is situated in the Fatehgarh Sahib district. The site is dedicated to the martyrdom of the two younger sons, (Sahibzada Fateh Singh and Sahibzada Zorawar Singh) of Guru Gobind Singh. | Trpadvisor

Gurdwara Baba Atal, which is dedicated to Guru Hargobind's son, Atal Rai. It is situated in Amritsar. | Wikipedia Commons

Takht Kesgarh Sahib is situated in the city of Anandpur Sahib. The religious site is situated on the bank of the Satlej River. | Artur Anuszewski /Takhat Sri Kesgarh Sahib

Shri Dukh Bhanjani Beri Sahib is situated in Amritsar. The gurdwara, which was built in the 16th century, is another holy place to visit in the state. | Reddit