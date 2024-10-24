IN PICS: 7 Astounding Places To Explore In Punjab

By: Rahul M | October 24, 2024
Punjab, a land of five rivers, is nestled with temples, heritage, rivers, and much more. Explore some of the popular places in the state, which are mentioned in the next slides.
Chandigarh, the capital of the state, is one of the best places to explore in Punjab. The city is also famous for its gardens, including Rock Garden.
The Golden Temple (Harmandir Sahib) is located in Amritsar. It is considered one of the holiest temples, especially in Sikhism.
Jallianwala Bagh is another place to visit in Amritsar. It is a must-visit for history enthusiasts.
Ranjit Sagar Dam is situated near Pathankot. It is a popular picnic spot in Punjab.
Harike Wild Life Sanctuary is one of the significant wildlife sanctuaries in Ferozpur. It is home to numerous birds, including wigeons, common teal, and pintails.
Sheesh Mahal in Patiala is situated within the Qila Mubarak complex. The Palace of Mirrors is known for its architecture.
Anandpur Sahib is one of the sacred pilgrimage sites situated in the Rupanagar district.
