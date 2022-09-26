Ananya Panday's UNSEEN throwback pics with dad Chunky Panday

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 26, 2022
Actor Chunky Panday turned 60 on September 26
His daughter Ananya Panday shared a series of unseen throwback pictures to wish him on social media
“Happy 60th to the OG the best person I know, I love you daddy cool,” she captioned her post
In one of the pics, Chunky and Ananya can be seen enjoying their beach vacation
She also shared a photo of Chunky with a face pack, and a yellow headband
Ananya looked adorable in her childhood photos
Reacting to the post, Ananya's mother Bhavana Pandey dropped several heart emoticons in the comments section
