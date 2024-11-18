 Sushmita Sen Turns 49! Know Lesser Known Facts About The Actress
Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 08:21 PM IST
Sushmita Sen turns 49 on November 19, 2024. She is one of most elegant and multi-talented actresses the industry has seen. Here are a few lesser known facts about her

Sushmita Sen turns 49 on November 19, 2024. She is one of most elegant and multi-talented actresses the industry has seen. Here are a few lesser known facts about her

Sushmita Sen was only 18 years old when she won the Miss Universe title in 1994, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat

After winning Miss Universe, she received offers from Hollywood but chose to focus on her career in India instead

Sushmita broke societal norms by adopting her first daughter, Renee, at the age of 24 and later adopted another daughter, Alisah, proving her progressive mindset

Besides Hindi and English, Sushmita is fluent in Bengali, her mother tongue, and has a working knowledge of several other languages

Sushmita launched her own beauty pageant,

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack in 2023 that fortunately did not turn fatal. The actress thanked her doctors for saving her life



