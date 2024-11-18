Sushmita Sen Turns 49! Know Lesser Known Facts About The Actress

Sushmita Sen turns 49 on November 19, 2024. She is one of most elegant and multi-talented actresses the industry has seen. Here are a few lesser known facts about her | All images from Instagram/Pinterest

Sushmita Sen was only 18 years old when she won the Miss Universe title in 1994, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat |

After winning Miss Universe, she received offers from Hollywood but chose to focus on her career in India instead |

Sushmita broke societal norms by adopting her first daughter, Renee, at the age of 24 and later adopted another daughter, Alisah, proving her progressive mindset |

Besides Hindi and English, Sushmita is fluent in Bengali, her mother tongue, and has a working knowledge of several other languages |

Sushmita launched her own beauty pageant, "I Am She", to groom and mentor young talent for the Miss Universe platform |

Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen suffered a heart attack in 2023 that fortunately did not turn fatal. The actress thanked her doctors for saving her life |