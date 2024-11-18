Rashmika Mandanna Looked Ravishing In Burgandy Saree At Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch

By: Amisha Shirgave | November 18, 2024
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is currently swamped with promotions of her upcoming project, Pushpa 2. At the trailer launch in Patna, she stole the spotlight in this Burgandy saree
All images from X (Twitter)
Rashmika Mandanna looked stunning in a burgundy saree made of flowy chiffon, featuring metallic borders and gold tassels on the pallu
The saree was styled with a graceful drape, with the pallu falling effortlessly over her shoulder
She paired the saree with a sleeveless velvet blouse that had a simple yet sophisticated straight-cut neckline
Her jewellery included a white Kundan choker, a layered golden necklace, and matching kundan earrings. She adorned her hands with a stack of bangles and wore a bold ring to enhance the look
The combination of rich fabrics highlighted the versatility of velvet blouses, marking their return to fashion
This ensemble is a perfect example of elegance and modern style, making it ideal for festive or special occasions