Mumbai: 6 must-try Vietnamese foods when you are attending Lollapalooza Music Festival this weekend

Mumbai: 6 must-try Vietnamese foods when you are attending Lollapalooza Music Festival this weekend

FPJ Web Desk Updated: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
One of the world's greatest music festival Lollapalooza's India edition scheduled for January 28-29, 2023 at the Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai

And while you groove to the best of the music from across the world, Nho Saigon the only Vietnamese restaurant in Mumbai will be there to host you with their food. Here are some of the must try dishes

Summer Rice Paper Rolls, Priced at Rs 400

Honey Chilli Baby Potato, Priced at Rs 350

Green Pepper Cottage Cheese, Priced at Rs 400

Chicken Chao Tom, at Rs 450

Veg Basil Noodles, Price at Rs 400

Lolla Chicken Pops, priced at Rs 350

article-image

