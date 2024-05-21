7 Mistakes To Avoid During Your Fat Loss Journey

All images from Canva

Generally, when you begin your fat loss journey and stay consistent for 3–4 weeks, you see a drastic drop in your weight and you feel positive about it. |

But there comes a point where the weight starts staying stagnant, no matter how intense an exercise you do or how many hours you starve yourself. Well, the drastic weight that you lost is the water weight of your body. It quickly reduces the extra weight your body is carrying. Fat loss is a gradual but possible process if done right. |

Consistency in your workout plays a major factor in reducing your weight. You can workout at any time of the day but you need to train all your muscle sets at least three times a week to see positive results. |

Also, cardio is important for effective weight loss. To understand the reason behind the stagnant weight, understand that you live a sedentary lifestyle and that you need to make changes to see effective results. |

Starting with a good diet. Most importantly, change the timing of your meals and be consistent with them. Make sure you fulfill your body's protein requirement. |

Believe it or not, good sleep is important for your body. Your muscles need time to relax and so does your brain. You should sleep for 7-8 hours a day to maintain a healthy lifestyle |

Lastly, stop checking the weighing scale every single day. Keep making efforts and you will notice changes. |