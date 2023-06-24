6 Inspirational Quotes From The Upanishads To Elevate Your Daily Life

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 24, 2023
❝True self is beyond the senses, thoughts and emotions. It's eternal and blissful.❞ -Upanishads remind us that our true essence transcends the temporary fluctuations of the physical & mental realms & to experience the limitless joy we must dive deep within
❝The divine spark resides in all beings.❞ -Upanishads remind us to recognize the interconnectedness of all life in the vastness of existence, urging us to treat every soul with kindness, love and compassion
❝You are what your deepest desire is. As your desire is, so is your destiny.❞ -The Upanishads remind us of the profound connection between our desires & our destiny, prompting us to cultivate positive desires that align with our highest potential
❝Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah❞ -May all beings be happy, may all beings be free from suffering. The Vedas inspire us to cultivate compassion, extend goodwill, and work towards the well-being of all
❝Yatha pinde tatha brahmande❞ -As with the self so with the universe. Vedas remind us that our individual existence is intricately connected to the vastness of the universe. Let's recognize the profound interplay between our inner world & outer cosmos, cultivating harmony, balance & a deep sense of unity
❝One's own thought is one's world. What a person thinks is what he becomes.❞ -Maitri Upanishad
