Happy Birthday S.S. Rajamouli: 8 Candid Pictures Of The Baahubali And RRR Filmmaker As He Turns 50 Today

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli of Baahubali and RRR fame has catapulted Telugu cinema to global visibility. His vision is unparalleled and his ability to draw out sincere, earnest performances from his actors remain unmatched. On his 50th birthday, let's take a look at some candid pictures from the filmmaker's Instagram that prove he possesses a child-like wonder towards his art | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

With a young Jr. NTR from the sets of Student No. 1, which was the debut film for both the actor and the filmmaker | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

Another one from the sets of Student No.1. It's very sweet to see how has this bromance evolved from their debut film till RRR | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

Day 1 from the sets of RRR in 2018 with Jr. NTR and Ram Charan | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

The grand Baahubali renunion at the Royal Alberta Hall in London with actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty, Rana Daggubati and producer Shobu Yarlagadda | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

The filmmaker cherishes his rare fan moment with former Indian skipper M.S. Dhoni | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

When he met his God. With Steven Spielberg and elder brother/composer M.M Keeravani | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

Rajamouli engages in a candid conversation with filmmaker James Cameron, who had just watched RRR then with his wife | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

With 11-year old Violet McGraw of M3GAN fame, who presented him an award for RRR at the Hollywood Critics' Association Awards | Instagram: S.S. Rajamouli

