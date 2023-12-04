Deepika Padukone Exudes Elegance In A Violet Gown At The Academy Museum Gala 

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone attended the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on Sunday. |

For the event, Deepika wore a gorgeous violet velvet one-shoulder gown. |

She accessorised her look with extravagant diamond jewellery that comprised bracelets, rings, and earrings. |

Deepika let her hair down, allowing her highlights to do the talking, and opted for smokey eye makeup and nude lips. |

Last year, Deepika presented the 'RRR' movie song 'Naatu Naatu' act at the Oscars. |

The annual Academy Museum Gala is a fundraiser that provides finances for the museum’s exhibitions and public programming. |

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD'. She also has ‘Fighter’ alongside Hrithik Roshan. It will be released on January 25, 2024. |