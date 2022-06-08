Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Stunning pregnancy looks of the 'Neerja' actress

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is all set to celebrate her 37th birthday on Thursday.

Born on June 9, 1985, Sonam is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor. She has two siblings -- Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor -- both of whom are younger to her.

Sonam began her career in showbiz as an assistant director to filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali for his 2005 film 'Black'. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama 'Saawariya' in 2007, which was also the debut for Ranbir Kapoor.

Though the film was a box office disaster, Sonam managed to grab eyeballs for her performance, and went on to star in films like 'I hate Luv Storys', 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Delhi 6', 'Sanju', and 'Veere Di Wedding', among others.

She won a National Award for her performance in 'Neerja' -- a film based on the life of Neerja Bhanot.

In addition to this, she has even made an appearance in Coldplay's 'Hymn for the Weekend' that also featured Beyonce.

On the personal front, Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in May 2018, in a grand ceremony. The couple is now expecting their first child who is set to arrive this fall.

As Sonam is all set to welcome her baby, here's a look at her maternity style on the actress' birthday: