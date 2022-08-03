Photos: Alia Bhatt redefines maternity fashion

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 03, 2022

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt is setting massive style goals as she promotes her debut production 'Darlings'

She carries both traditional and western outfits with utmost ease and elegance

Alia has been impressing us with her looks and how!

Alia recently borrowed her husband Ranbir Kapoor's blazer to cover her baby bump in a sequined dress

The actress also opted for a pantsuit and completed her look with white heels

Alia looked like a ray of sunshine in a yellow halter neck mini dress which she styled with fuchsia printed block heels

Alia recently wore a pair of distressed blue jeans that she styled with a basic white shirt

The actress was spotted in the city and she simply glowed in a peach kurta

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Alia looked stunning in a black floral outfit as she stepped out to promote 'Darlings'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

