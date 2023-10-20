PHOTOS: Italy PM Giorgia Meloni Splits From Partner After His Sexist Comments

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 20, 2023

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Friday that she has ended her nearly 10-year relationship with television journalist Andrea Giambruno.

This decision comes in the wake of public backlash over Giambruno's recent on-air sexist remarks. Meloni shared her separation on Facebook, acknowledging the growing divergence in their paths.

The couple has a young daughter, and Andrea Giambruno is known for his role as a presenter on a news program aired by Mediaset, a media group owned by the heirs of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, who is an ally of Meloni.

This week, additional controversy emerged when off-air excerpts from Giambruno's program revealed his use of offensive language and inappropriate advances toward a female colleague.

In one instance, he asked, "Why didn't I meet you before?" The second recording, which aired on Thursday, featured Giambruno boasting about an affair and suggesting that female colleagues could advance in their careers through participation in group activities of a sexual nature.

Giambruno had previously faced criticism in August for comments that appeared to victim-blame in response to a gang rape case.

He suggested that avoiding excessive alcohol consumption could prevent encounters with harm, stating, "If you avoid getting drunk and losing your senses, you might also avoid running into certain problems and coming across a wolf."

At that time, Meloni had defended herself against any responsibility for her partner's remarks and indicated that she would refrain from commenting on his behavior in the future.

