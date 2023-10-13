PHOTOS: IDF Rescue 250 Hostages After Neutralizing Over 60 Hamas Militants

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 13, 2023
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video on their twitter handle in which some soldiers are seen rescuing 250 hostages and neutralizing 60+ Hamas militants.
The IDF said that the Flotilla 13 elite unit was deployed to the area surrounding the Gaza security fence in a joint effort to regain control of the Sufa military post on October 7th.
These soldiers rescued around 250 hostages alive.
And 60+ Hamas militants were neutralized while 26 were apprehended.
The militants include Muhammad Abu A'ali- the Deputy Commander of the Hamas southern Naval Division.
Israel and Gaza has been on war since 7 days now.
Heavy casualties have been reported on both sides and horrific videos of the same are taking rounds on social media.
Many countries have clarified their stance on the ongoing situation with US openly supporting Israel.
