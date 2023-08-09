Nagasaki Day 2023: All You Need To Know About The Nuclear Bomb Attack On Japan During World War 2

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 09, 2023

Today marks the 78th anniversary of the Nagasaki bombing. It is known as the Nagasaki Day- a day of remembrance of the atomic bombing in the Japanese city of Nagasaki during World War II

On August 9, 1945 at 11:02 am, USA's B-29 bomber dropped 'Fat Man' an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Nagasaki and killed 226,000 people

This was after the US had demolished Hiroshima by ‘Little-boy’, a uranium bomb that killed 129,000 people

Hiroshima and Nagasaki were not the first choice to drop the bombs. Initially Kyoto wa spart of the list and finally Nagasaki took its place, as it was also mentioned in the latest Hollywood Film Oppenheimer

The town saw a devastation so intense that led to shadows of people and objects permanently etched into the ground, thta re also known as 'Hiroshima shadows'

The ruined Urakami Cathedral from Nagasaki that stands as an memorial of the devastation

This day serves as a reminder of the devastating impact of nuclear weapons, advocates for peace and nuclear disarmament

