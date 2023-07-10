Meet Rikkie Valerie Kollé; First Transgender To Become Miss Universe Netherlands

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 10, 2023
In a historic event, the Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 title was bagged for the first time by a transgender model Rikkie Valerie Kollé on Saturday, July 8 at the AFAS Theater in Leusden. Here is more about the fighter woman, Valerie.
Rikkie Valerie Kollé, a Dutch-Moluccan model who lives in Breda, is also an actress.
The 22 year old will now prepare to represent Netherlands at the 72nd Miss Universe (Miss Universe 2023) which is to be held in El Salvador.
Rikkie is the second transgender person to have participated in the prestigious Miss Universe pageant.
Many obstacles that came along her way, made her journey to success a bumpy one. The hardest part of it all was embracing her identity as a transgender person.
Through it all, Rikkie is extremely grateful to have had the unwavering support of her family.
About coming out of the closet as transgender, Rikkie says, "I know better than anyone what it's like to feel alone and not be surrounded by only positive thoughts."
Kollé, aspires to be a prominent voice and role model for the Queer community.
The trendsetter aims to dedicate her career to supporting individuals who have faced rejection from their families during their transition journey.
The first runner up in Miss Universe Netherlands 2023 was, Nathalie Mogbelzada, 26, from Amsterdam. And Habiba Mostafa and Lou Dirchs were awarded Miss Congeniality and Miss Social Media, respectively.
