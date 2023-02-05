In Pics: When Pervez Musharraf visited India for historic Agra Summit

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 05, 2023
Former President of Pakistan, General Pervez Musharraf (Retd) passed away after a prolonged illness.
Musharraf was admitted in a hospital in Dubai for treatment of multi-organ failure.
In July 2001, for what is considered as most important meeting between India and Pakistan in history, Musharraf arrived in India.
Musharraf was invited to India for the Agra summit, which took place between July 14 and 16, 2001.
Upon his arrival in Delhi, he was given the ceremonial welcome with a 21-gun salute.
He was then formally welcomed by then President KR Narayanan.
The formal Pakistani premier also visited the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat, where he laid a wreath and paid tribute.
During his visit, Musharraf also visited the iconic Taj Mahal along with his wife.
He also visited 'Neharwali Haveli', ancestral home of Musharraf, in Darya Ganj in New Delhi where he met Anaro Devi, a municipal worker who recalled his childhood days.
PTI
The talks at Agra Summit between Musharraf and Atal did not bore fruits as Parliament attack took place in December same year.