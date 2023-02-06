IN PICS: Pervez Musharraf and his Taj Mahal connection

The 79-year-old former military ruler, Pervez Musharraf died on Sunday in Dubai after a prolonged illness. He had been in the UAE since 2016, and was undergoing treatment for amyloidosis at American Hospital Dubai

Former Pakistani president Pervez Musharraf visited India for the Agra Summit with the then Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2001 and the Government of India had given him a special gift- his birth certificate, as he was born in old Delhi

Musharraf was so impressed on seeing Taj Mahal that he asked, "Who designed it?", recalled KK Muhammed who was the superintending archaeologist of the Agra circle in the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)

In his book 'In the Line of Fire: A Memoir' published on September 25, 2006, Musharraf narrated his impression of the Taj Mahal as, "Agra is the site of the Taj Mahal, the famous Mughal monument to love, one of the wonders of the world because of its perfect symmetry and ethereal beauty"

Fulfilling his long-cherished desire, Musharraf also went to Ajmer Sharif during his 2005 India visit and as President attended the India-Pakistan One-day Cricket match

He also visited India in 2009 to attend a media event when he was not in power

Musharraf got married in 1968 and has two children: a son and a daughter

