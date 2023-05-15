Weird fashion: Man poses like a model wearing outfits made with newspapers, kulfi and more; check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023
A man by the Instagram username 'Tiktoker Tharun' has gone viral for his quirky costumes that netizens dub to be inspired by the fashion sense of model and TV actress Uorfi Javed
Image credit: Instagram @tik_toker_tharun
Tharun's bizarre outfits have created a buzz on the internet
The man makes a TikTok video in which he flaunts the outfits that he makes using different things like newspapers, flowers, and kulfi among others
His funny videos have become a rage on the internet. He uploads funny videos in which he dances or showcases his outfit
In these videos, he can be seen wearing a gown made of newspapers or him using kulfi for the dress
Dress made from straw
Tamarind dress
