Weird fashion: Man poses like a model wearing outfits made with newspapers, kulfi and more; check pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 15, 2023

A man by the Instagram username 'Tiktoker Tharun' has gone viral for his quirky costumes that netizens dub to be inspired by the fashion sense of model and TV actress Uorfi Javed

Image credit: Instagram @tik_toker_tharun

Tharun's bizarre outfits have created a buzz on the internet

The man makes a TikTok video in which he flaunts the outfits that he makes using different things like newspapers, flowers, and kulfi among others

His funny videos have become a rage on the internet. He uploads funny videos in which he dances or showcases his outfit

In these videos, he can be seen wearing a gown made of newspapers or him using kulfi for the dress

Dress made from straw

Tamarind dress

