Viral Photo: Anthony Lofferdo Aka 'Black Alien' Participates At International Tattoo Convention 2024 In Romania's Bucharest

By: Rahul M | September 22, 2024
Anthony Lofferdo, who is popularly known by his online presence as 'Black Alien' shared an update for tattoo lovers on Instagram.
Obsessed with tattoo art and body modifications, Anthony announced about attending the prestigious tattoo convention held in Bucharest, Romania.
He posed with his Certificate of Participation received from the International Tattoo Convention 2024 (ITCB2024).
A tattoo artist himself, Anthony was acknowledged for showcasing his talent at the event.
"Thanks very much," he wrote while posting the picture online and expressing gratitude to the event organisers for having him there.
To the unversed, this man hails from France and is followed by 1.30 lakh netizens on Instagram, who are impressed with his physique and style.
His aim is to transform into an alien, through his looks, for which he has already chopped two fingers and slit his tongue along with other body modifications.
All images via Instagram @black_alien_art
Thanks For Reading!