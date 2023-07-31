'RIP Legend': Remi Engima, Skyscraper Climber From Hong Kong Dies After Falling From Tower

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 31, 2023
A photographer based in Hong Kong known for his passion for climbing skyscrapers passed away after falling off from the 68th floor of the Tregunter Tower there.
Identified as Remi Lucidi, popularly known by his internet name 'Remi Enigma', was confirmed dead at the spot by police officials.
According to reports, the French man stayed at a hostel in Hong Kong to live out his love for climbing towers. He was described in news articles as a "healthy, fit, and happy-faced guy."
His fans and followers mourned his sad demise. "RIP legend," they commented on his Instagram posts.
He often shared images from his adventurous climbing projects on Instagram that gave viewers goosebumps.
One of his recent posts on the content-sharing site was captioned: "Life is too short to chase unicorns."
People often dubbed him 'daredevil' for his thrilling tasks that concluded with a selfie from the top.
Some Instagram users condemned his climbing act and called it "extremely dangerous and silly" to walk feet above for capturing a selfie and sharing it online. They opined that it would set a bad example for youngsters if done without proper safety measures.
Thanks For Reading!