Renowned Cartoonist Ajit Ninan Passes Away At 68; Check Illustrations By Him

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 08, 2023
Ajit Ninan, one of the renowned political cartoonists, passed away on September 8. He was 68.
Known globally for his impactful cartoons and illustrations, he is best remembered for his work 'Detective Moochwala' - a popular comic strip printed in an Indian children's magazine.
Here are some of the artist's works one may revisit to pay tribute to him. SWIPE to see them all.
"Never put a cartoonist behind bars," was one of the illustrations created by Ajit Ninan. It was published nearly a decade ago when Indian cartoonist Aseem Trivedi was arrested by the Mumbai Police for his satirical representation of corruption in India.
Remember that once Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was stopped at New York airport over a passport issue? The scenario was addressed by the cartoonist with a quirky cartoon.
In 2014, amidst the elections in India, Ninan shared his views about the NDA and compared their then-scenario with a merry-go-round.
Ninan's take on BJP's vision and slogan "Ache din" was a little different. He tweaked the term to "Kachche din" in his caricature.
In another political cartoon by Ajit Ninan, he dubbed the BJP's success in the 2014 Lok Sabha poll as a 'PPPP' model.
