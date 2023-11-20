PHOTOS: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Celebrates Chhath Puja 2023 With Citizens

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 20, 2023
On the occasion of Chhath Puja 2023, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal greeted people and attended festivities across the national capital.
Kejriwal worshipped Chhathi Maiya on the auspicious day praying for the well-being of his people.
Visuals from his visit to the celebrations across Delhi were posted on X by the AAP leader.
He participated in the rituals offering salutations to Sun God with water and flowers.
Reportedly, the Delhi CM attended various programmes organised for Chhath in Lakshmibai Nagar, East Kidwai Nagar, and Kali Bari in his electoral constituency.
He was seen interacting with people during the festivities and seeking their best wishes on the sacred day.
Women were seen applying tilak on his forehead during the Chhath Puja celebrations there.
The Delhi government constructed 1,000 Chhath ghats to facilitate devotees from Purvanchal living in Delhi mark the festival at ease, according to reports.
