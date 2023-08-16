Mumbai: Roadside Coffee Stall Grabs Internet's Attention, Goes Viral For Vendor's Dream To Take The Venture To Global Market

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 16, 2023
An image showing a youth and his coffee stall in Mumbai has surfaced online and gone viral. Located in the city's Kandivali area, "The Coffee Bar" caught the attention of a passerby.
Identified as Prasanth Nair, he clicked a picture from the setting and posted it on X, formerly known as Twitter. The image was captioned to read, "Saw this guy with a small coffee setup...It's the best thing to happen to a country when young boys and girls can dream like this."
What grabbed Nair's attention the most, like other netizens, was the small poster attached to the stall. It read something aspirational: "It is my dream to take my The coffee bar to global market."
X users replied to the tweet and lauded the youth's confidence in dreaming big. One of them reflected, saying, "Dreaming big is half achieved." People also appreciated how the outlet facilitated a digital payment option.
Another user tried to draw the attention of businessman and philanthropist Anand Mahindra. They asked if he could help this aspiring coffee seller achieve his dreams.
Meanwhile, here's what "The Coffee Bar" has on its menu. The beverages offered at the outlet were priced to 40-50 INR and it included black coffee, latte, mocha, as well as the much-loved cappuccino.
If you are in Mumbai, you may choose to visit this hot drink point soon.
Thanks For Reading!