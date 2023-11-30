Meet Smita Srivastava, UP Woman Who Set Guinness World Record For Loooongest Hair

By: Rahul M | November 30, 2023
An Indian woman from Uttar Pradesh recently turned officially amazing by coining her name in the Guinness World Record for her extremely long hair.
A 46-year-old woman identified as Smita Srivastava now holds the world title for the longest hair on a living person. Her healthy hair runs 7 feet and 9 inches long.
Reportedly, she takes immense care of her hair by washing it twice a week and letting it grow naturally.
Interestingly, Smita is also a Limca Book of Records Holder (2012). The woman holds a huge fan following on Instagram which counts to 146K people.
She often shares reels flaunting from her hair styles online. Her posts show her loving her long hair and carrying it with grace.
While speaking to GWR, she said that it isn't a easy job to maintain her lengthy hair as it takes efforts to detangle her hair which she does by standing on her bed and dropping her hair below.
Washing, drying, and detangling her hair nearly takes her three hours from the entire day while she claims just the washing process takes about thrity minutes.
"Pinch me, I must be dreaming," Smita said while posting online about receiving the prestigious world record. "This is a dream come true," she added.
