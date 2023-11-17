Meet Avery Fisher, 13-Year-Old Girl Who Broke World Record For Performing 38 Magic Tricks Underwater

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
A scuba diver aged just 13 recently broke a world record with her love and interest for magic tricks. Avery Fisher, a girl from the US recorded her name in the Guinness World Record for performing as many as 38 magic tricks underwater.
Interestingly, the record-winning teen took only three minutes to display her unique talent, a blend of scuba diving and magic. She was awarded the "Official Amazing" certificate by GWR this November.
Sharing the instance, the world records portal congratulated Avery on social media and released an entire video of her demonstrating the tricks and making her way to success.
"Congratulations to 13-year-old scuba diver Avery Emerson Fisher (USA) who's conjured up some underwater magic," they said.
According to reports, Avery had prepared herself for 50 tricks but could exhibit only 38 on the big day. However, she still nailed a victorious attempt.
Family and friends witnessed the magic show inside the tunnel aquarium and saw Avery perform from a temperature of 14°C.
The US girl is also reported as the world's youngest scuba magician.
