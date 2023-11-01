Italian Influencer 'Modified Doll' Gets Nostrils Punched & Tongue Split Wanting To Become A Cat

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 01, 2023
Italian influencer Chiara Dell'Abate who is known for her body modifications and dream to transform into a "Human Cat" has gone viral on social media.
The 'Modified Doll' has stunned netizens for having as many as 20 body modifications including some scary and disturbing ones.
The 22-year-old woman reveals that she got her she as just 11 when the process started and she got her first modification done - an ear stretching and piercing.
Later in time, also known as Aydin Mod got more than 70 piercings to give herself a weird look.
Some of her body modifications include punching nostrils, splitting the tongue, eyeball tattoos, nipple extraction, and half a dozen genital beads.
Wait, what? Despite being termed "Psychotic" by many people in society, she claimed talking to the media that she's purr-fectly fine.
The "Human Cat" often shares her progress on her internet profiles to leave fans and followers stunned. Reportedly, her posts attract millions of views on TikTok.
