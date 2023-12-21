IN PICS: Vande Bharat Train-Themed Restaurant In Surat With Global Culinary Tastes

By: Aditi Thakur | December 21, 2023
India's indigenous Vande Bharat Express trains have quickly gained popularity. Inspired by it, a Vande Bharat-themed restaurant in Gujarat's Surat has launched, offering a unique dining experience.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
The restaurant has quickly gained popularity among food enthusiasts and those looking for a cultural dining experience.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
The video, recorded by @chatoraankit and @ame_surati, helps us take an inside peek at the latest launch.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
According to the video, the menu includes a range of dishes worldwide.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
The ambience is brightly coloured, with creative renderings of Indian landscapes and train-themed interiors.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
According to the blogger, the restaurant serves unlimited food, including two sorts of soup, seven types of chaat, ten types of cold salad, two types of garlic bread, and three types of pizza.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
South Indian and Punjabi food are also available at the restaurant. Customers can order unlimited soft drinks and are given dessert options. It costs around ₹269 for lunch and ₹289 for dinner.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
The menu at Vande Bharat Theme Restaurant features a diverse food choice depicting various regions of India, Italy, France, etc.
Chatoraankit/ Insta
Thanks For Reading!