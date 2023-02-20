IN PICS: OYO Founder Ritesh Agarwal meets PM Modi

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 20, 2023

Ritesh Agarwal, the Founder and CEO of Softbank backed-OYO is one of India's youngest billionaires

Agarwal recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his mother and fiance to invite him to his wedding

The 29-year-old entrepreneur is set to tie the knot in March this year

On Sunday, Agarwal took to Twitter to share his experince meeting PM Modi

In one picture Agarwal can be seen draping a shawl around the Prime Minister's shoulders

He thanked the Prime Minister for his valuable time and expressed his appreciation for the warmth with which he was received

Agarwal's entrepreneurial achievements have earned him numerous awards, including the ‘Business World Young Entrepreneur Award’ and a place on the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list

