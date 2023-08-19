IKEA Hyderabad Generates Bill Taller Than Customer, Netizens React To Viral Photo

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
An image shared on X by a customer at IKEA Hyderabad went viral earlier this month. If you are an active user of social media, you too might have come across the click showing a girl standing with a looooong bill.
It was learned that identified as Sameera has visited the store to purchase a lamp, but had actually forgotten to buy it and landed up adding several other things to her cart.
Sharing the instance on X and flaunting her long bill, she tweeted, "Went to IKEA to buy ONE lamp. Forgot to buy the lamp."
The viral tweet got people talking as they wrote, "Wow the bill is actually taller than you (sic)." Another hilariously said, "You do know the payment has gone out of your pocket."
In the times of digital bills sent directly to customers' phones, the printed receipt which was even taller than Sameera raised eyebrows. Some reflected on the wastage of paper and called it 'stupidity.' Meanwhile, other netizens called it a relatable situation of shopping at the store where people often end of purchasing more than what's actually on one's list.
IKEA launched its store in the city on August 2018.
It was reported that on the first day after the opening, there was a stampede-like situation at the outlet which saw a staggering 40, 000 customers visiting the premises.
Thanks For Reading!