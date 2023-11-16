Grandpa Who Went Viral For Eating Paint In 2019 Passes Away; Family Confirms

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Remember grandfather Bob (also Bobby), the elderly man who mistook paint for yoghurt and consumed it in 2019? He is no more. The viral human breathed his last earlier this year.
On November 2, the family remembered him on his birth anniversary and shared another post on Instagram.
They wrote, "Today would’ve been Bobby’s 92nd birthday. For those who don’t know, he passed away peacefully in his sleep this June."
They confirmed the internet sensation's death on social media and said, "Though he’s missed tremendously, he really did live a long, happy, healthy & fulfilling life as a doctor, musician, father, and grandfather."
In the Instagram post, they thanked every internet user who extended support for Bob and made him go viral.
"Huge thanks to everyone who supported Bobby boy over the years — I’m confident you guys will keep his legend alive," read the message.
Late grandpa continues to hold his Instagram page which describes him as a "yogurt connoisseur."
160K people follow and enjoy content shared on the page. Several videos showing Bob in his funny and joyful mood surfaced on the platform.
