Fitness & Travel Influencer Larissa Borges Dies Of Double Cardiac Arrest At 33

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 31, 2023
In a saddening incident reported on Monday, Brazil-based Instagram influencer Larissa Borges breathed her last after suffering a double cardiac arrest. She was 33.
The news was confirmed by her family who shared a post on Instagram to inform Larissa's fans and followers about her sad demise.
With a fan-following of more than 32,000 on the social media platform, she would often share pictures from her travel, health, and fitness routine.
In her latest travel, the influencer made it to enjoy visiting the landscapes of Gramado, Brazil.
However, on August 20, during her trip she fell unwell and was rushed to a hospital for medical care.
Larissa initially suffered a cardiac arrest and went into a coma, later tried battling another cardiac arrest but couldn't.
She was reported dead shortly thereafter, and it was said that she may have been intoxicated.
Now, she lies in the hearts of her fans who are constantly sharing "Rest in peace" messages on her posts.
Thanks For Reading!