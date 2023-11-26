Delhi Queer Pride 2023: Check Pictures From LGBTQIA++ Parade Held In National Capital

By: Swarna Srikanth | November 26, 2023
Delhi Queer Pride event 2023 this month started earlier on Sunday, November 26, at the Barakhamba metro station and is likely to end around 5 p.m. with a huge gathering at Jantar Mantar.
@delhiqueerpride on Instagram
People were seen participating in the queer pride parade in huge numbers. Security arrangements were also made to facilitate the crowds.
@delhiqueerpride on Instagram
Gender positivity-based slogans were recited at the event along with supporters carrying placards reading "Born this way."
@_GoneNative on X
The queer community and allies were seen celebrating and enjoying the event on the streets of Delhi.
@_GoneNative on X
As the day coincided with the Constitution Day of India, a woman holding a placard referring to Babasaheb Ambedkar caught the attention of people. The message read tweaking the words of the social reformer and lawmaker, "No 'queer' liberation without caste annihilation!"
@_GoneNative on X
The march was aimed at making Pride accessible and inclusive to everyone.
@anjali__27 on X
Interestingly, the official page of the Delhi Queer Pride shared a snap showing a doggo waiting at the starting point of the march. They light-heartedly called it an ally having arrived to support the human parade.
@delhiqueerpride on Instagram
Thanks For Reading!