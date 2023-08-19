Celebrate 'Honey Bee Day' With These Hilarious Jokes & Funny Riddles

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
August 20 is observed as 'Honey Bee Day' and is a time to remember the creature that produces and gives honey to the world. Here are some memes and riddles on the honey bee that will trick your mind. Swipe to check them out.
Where does the bee sit? Bee-hind. Okay, that was an easy start.
Can you guess a bee's preferred hair cut? A buzz cut.
If one were to tweak William Shakespeare's popular phrase 'To be, or not to be,' you can say it the bee-way. "Bee, or not a bee, that is the question." (Probably someone forgot wearing their eyeglasses)
What's the bee's blood type? Come on, you can hit this right. It's bee-positive.
When do bees get married? Don't think much, the answer is quite hilarious and a easy guess - "When they've found their honey!"
Looking for a cheesy line for him/her? Then, how about saying, "I would do honey-thing for you."
