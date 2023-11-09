Brazilian Influencer Luana Andrade Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 29; Footballer Neymar Pays Tribute

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 09, 2023
Luana Andrade, a popular Brazilian influencer featured in the show Power Couple 6, died of a cardiac arrest while undergoing liposuction surgery on Tuesday.
The sad news was shared online by her boyfriend Joao Hadad. He shared an Instagram post notifying people about his girl's demise.
"It is with immense regret and, with a lot of pain in my heart, that I say goodbye to my Luana, my princess, my beauty (translated)," Hadad wrote.
The 29-year-old woman reportedly suffered four cardiac arrests after witnessing complications in her cosmetic surgery. She breathed her last on Tuesday morning and was declared dead around 5.30 a.m.
She was undergoing liposuction surgery on her knee at a hospital in Sao Paulo when things turned unlikely and cost Launa her life.
It was pointed out that the influencer's heart stopped a couple of hours into the medical procedure, leading doctors to shift her to the ICU. However, due to health complications, she was unable to survive.
Her recent social media posts are receiving condolence messages in the comments by her fans and followers. People are remembering Launa and sharing "RIP" texts for her soul.
Brazilian footballer Neymar also paid tribute to Luana. "May God receive Luana with open arms," he said while expressing condolences to the family.
