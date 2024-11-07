'Black Alien', Who Usually Updates Netizens With His Alien-Like Looks, Floods Instagram Page With Tattoo Art Pics

By: Rahul M | November 07, 2024
Anthony Loffredo, who calls himself 'Black Alien', is known for updating his fans and followers with his progress towards transforming himself into an extraterrestrial being.
However, netizens observed a change in his content recently. The man who would regularly posts his pictures flaunting his body modifications and striking looks, seemed to have changed his focus now.
His Instagram page noticed a makeover, where Anthony took away his 'alien-like' selfies, and instead flooded it pictures of tattoo art.
All of his recent posts featured tattoo designs, which were created by him. Most of them were freehand abstract works.
He continued to impress tattoo lovers on Instagram with his unique and abstract designs.
While he originally went viral and attracted fame for his dream to transform his looks into an alien someday, he is a noted tattoo artist and also someone who enjoys painting.
Earlier, his online posts focused on his physical appearance and fitness. Now, they seem to talk more about his creativity and love for art.
The influencer, who hails from France, has a huge fan following on Instagram which accounts to 1.29 lakh users.
