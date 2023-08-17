6 Quotes By 'Netaji' Subhas Chandra Bose That Will Make Every Indian Proud

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 17, 2023
India observes the 'memorial day' of leader and nationalist Subhas Chandra Bose, fondly known as Netaji, on August 18, the date believed to mark his death. On this date, pay tribute to him by remembering his words that will make every Indian proud and give them goosebumps.
While revolting against the British rule in India and raising his voice to see the country free, the nationalist gave an inspiring message to people as he said: "We must fight if we want to live."
Bose believed that things don't come easy and go through a struggle. "It is easy to die for one's country, but it is difficult to live for it," he is quoted.
Also, he believed that such hardships were necessary for life and one without them would be dull. One must remember that Netaji once said, "Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle - if there are no risks to be taken."
He opined that one must fight for what one wants and deserves as things wouldn't come on their own. He gave the slogan to masses that "Freedom is not given, it is taken."
As Bose played a crucial role in the Indian National Army (INA) movement, he coined his words - Dilli Chalo. “India is calling. Blood is calling to blood. Get up, we have no time to lose. Take up your arms, the road to Delhi is the road to Freedom.”
The leader encouraged people to believe in themselves and show opponents their strength. "The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are," reads one of the famous quotes attributed to Subhas Chandra Bose.
Thanks For Reading!