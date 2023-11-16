6 Lala Lajpat Rai Quotes That Serve As Life Lessons During Difficult Times

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 16, 2023
Freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai died on November 17, 1928, after being attacked by police in Lahore. On his death anniversary, here are some quotes attributed to the 'Punjab da Sher.'
While voicing out for freedom, he gave some insightful words of wisdom to the masses. He is quoted as saying, "We must have complete faith in ourselves. We can be successful only if we believe in our efforts."
One of his slogans that motivates people reads, "Defeat and failure are sometimes necessary steps of victory."
Lala Lajpat Rai believed silence to be a great weapon in one's life and remarked that it could be "an advantage in the long run."
Talking about the importance of truth in one's life, the 'Punjab Kesari' said: "A person should be courageous and honest in worshipping the truth, without being concerned about receiving worldly benefits."
The 'Lal' of the Lal Bal Pal group supported non-violence. He believed in winning over goals in a peaceful manner and said: "The attempt to fulfill the objective by peaceful means with full devotion and honesty is called non-violence."
"The end is the freedom to live..." is another inspirational quote by the freedom fighter.
