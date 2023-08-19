6 Interesting Facts To Share On Orangutan Day 2023

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 19, 2023
Orangutan Day 2023 falls on August 20. Observe this day by remembering the primate, and knowing some interesting facts about them.
What's in a name? Something interesting... "Orang hutan" comes from the Malay language which means "Human of the forest." It reflects on the fact that the animal has more than 90% similarities with the DNA of a human.
Similar to humans, mothers are the young babies' teachers. Until seven years of age, baby orangutans stay with their mothers to acquire skills to survive.
There's a huge call to save the species as they have been declared 'critically endangered' by the IUCN. It is reported that there are lesser than 15,000 orangutans left in this world.
Most orangutans are spotted on trees, hanging and swinging around the forest. They are considered to be the heaviest tree-dwelling animals.
They are noisy as they roam around the bushes. They involve themselves in loud howls and bellows.
Orangutans can do most of their chores with their legs - from agile climbing to even eating their food.
Forward this to your buddy who often shares memes on orangutan template to inform them about the amazing facts about the creature. Happy Orangutan Day!
