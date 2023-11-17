5 Mickey Mouse Memes That Will Cheer You Up On A Bad Day

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2023
Mickey Mouse Day is observed on November 18 every year. It marked by Disney fans to remember the day the cartoon first appeared in the short film 'Steamboat Willy.'
Celebrate this special day with a bunch of relatable memes. SWIPE to load some interesting Mickey Mouse memes that will add a smile to your face.
To begin with, here's something you can easily relate with. Money, money, money... doesn't it get emptied too soon? Save this meme for such situations.
Too much of stress won't let you sleep. So, take inspiration from this meme and take off the heavy load for a while. See, we caught you laughing at Mickey.
We all have that one friend who cancels plans and avoids get-togethers, despite promising of meeting someday soon. Share this meme with them.
Another memes of your favourite childhood cartoon character is a little flirty. If you know you know!
In case you have been going through a bad day, we believe this scene from the show gives you some hope to trust in God. "Know God Loves You."
